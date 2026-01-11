Tourism and Hospitality Institute on track for mid-2026 completion

– Work has begun to develop the curriculum

Expected to play a significant role in strengthening Guyana’s tourism workforce, the Tourism and Hospitality Institute is on schedule to be completed by mid-2026.

During an appearance on the “Starting Point” podcast that aired on Sunday, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Susan Rodrigues emphasised the importance of the institution, noting that work has already begun to develop the curriculum.

Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, along with contractors at the construction site during its earlier phase



“This project is being managed under the Ministry of Education, and they are working with the Guyana Tourism Authority to create a curriculum for the institute. The idea is to train Guyanese to international standards,” Minister Rodrigues stated.

When completed, the institute will play a vital role in strengthening Guyana’s tourism workforce by equipping Guyanese with practical and globally competitive skills in various areas of hospitality, including tourism services for tour operators, mixologists, food handlers and basic customer service.

The facility will help address existing skill gaps countrywide, improve service delivery in hotels, restaurants, tour operations and other related services. The overall goal is to enhance visitors’ experience.

Minister Rodrigues explained that although providing theoretical training at the institute will be impactful for professional development, it is also important that students learn practical skills on the job.

“Because the real-life experiences that you will get to improve the way you deliver your services can only happen in the field, it can’t happen in the classroom only,” she noted.

This investment in human capital represents the government’s commitment to support private sector growth, expand employment opportunities and position Guyana to meet the increasing demand of a rapidly growing tourism sector.