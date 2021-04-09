Tourism Minister urges responsible use of plastic products

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Oneidge Walrond is encouraging citizens to be responsible when using plastic products.

The Minister made this appeal on Thursday at a prize-giving ceremony for youths who participated in the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission’s (CCAC) annual essay and video contests. The competitions were part of activities to mark World Consumer Rights Day which was observed on March 15.

Minister of Tourism Industry and Commerce, Hon. Oneidge Walrond presents a trophy to a participant

Minister of Tourism Industry and Commerce, Hon. Oneidge Walrond presents a trophy to this awardee

Minister Walrond applauded the efforts of the awardees, noting that the Government is seeking to give youths across Guyana the opportunity to participate in such activities. She also lauded the ideas shared to target this issue, which continues to plague the global community.

“We are on a transformational path, a transformational agenda here in Guyana, that speaks to inculcating and bringing awareness of our young people to issues that surround them to realise as this group has, that they can be world changers just because they have a voice,” the Minister said.

A section of the attendees at the CCAC prize-giving ceremony

Minister Walrond said while there is need for greater enforcement and stringent penalties against littering, citizens also need to be more responsible.

“I believe the solution to pollution is the creation of a paradigm shift in our attitude towards an appreciation for environmental preservation. We have to begin to voice the importance of keeping our environment clean and the importance of responsibly using plastic products.” World Consumer Rights Day 2021 was observed under the theme “Tackling Plastic Pollution.”

Minister of Tourism Industry and Commerce, Hon. Oneidge Walrond with awardees of the CCAC essay and video contests