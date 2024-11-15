Tourism ministry to focus on financial literacy in 2025 – President Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced that the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce will prioritise financial literacy initiatives in 2025, focusing on sustainable revenue generation.

Speaking at the launch of GuyExpo at the National Exhibition Centre Sophia, Greater Georgetown Thursday evening, President Ali emphasised the importance of understanding the distinction between resource distribution and wealth creation.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made remarks at the opening of GuyExpo

The president explained that while the distribution of cash grants can help citizens, the government does not plan to stop there and will continue to provide more support to build lasting wealth.

“We have to invest in financial literacy. We have to teach communities and families how to combine their individual capital. [And] use that individual capital as collective wealth to generate and create new income,” the head of state noted.

He urged citizens to focus on opportunities that yield compounding returns.

“This is an important part of what we want to do. For individuals, this means deciding whether to prioritise spending on goods or to allocate the funds towards investments that yield returns like education, property, or business ventures that compound value overtime” President Ali emphasised.

Further, the president pointed out, “It is not just about having the resources. It is about having a mindset to use those resources creatively and productively.”

These initiatives aim to empower citizens to embrace opportunities in a rapidly modernising economy while ensuring a sustainable financial future for generations to come.

