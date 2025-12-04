Tourism trailblazers recognized at 14th annual awards and gala

As the curtains close on Tourism Awareness Month 2025, the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, in collaboration with the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), hosted the highly anticipated Tourism Awards and Gala.

This annual event, held at the Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown, on Tuesday night, is a gathering of industry leaders, innovators and stakeholders for a night of recognition and celebration.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, along with the awardees at Tuesday night’s gala event

Held under the theme “Jewels of the night,” the Marriott’s grand ballroom was transformed to spotlight the gems that are driving Guyana’s tourism sector.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, presented the award to Keiran Samuels and Shebana Daniels.

Keiran Samuels and Shebana Daniels, who recently launched their new tourism experience “WAIA Green Escapes,” received an award for the best new tourism product/experience of the year. They described the prize as unexpected, given that they had only just launched two months ago.

In an enthusiastic tone, Shebana noted, “It was really exciting. I mean, I don’t think we were expecting it, so it also brought a sense of satisfaction and gratitude for all the hard work we put in, and it’s finally paying off. It’s amazing that it’s being recognised and that the industry notices it, they see it, you know? So it feels very rewarding to be able to get an award.”

She added that, in essence, receiving this recognition, they intend to add more activities to the experience and further enhance the WAIA Lodge to continue delivering on the good work they’ve started.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, delivering her speech at the award ceremony

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, emphasised the significance of recognising the great service of the tourism industry and encouraged stakeholders to continue evolving their product.

“Continue to lift standards, continue to innovate and to employ young Guyanese and to create value chains that deliver income to communities. We see you, the work of tourism requires persistence and continuous improvement,” the minister emphasised.

A few other highlights of the evening were awards given for:

Best Emerging Tour Guide – Christopher Persaud Best Tours & Tourism Business of the Year – Wanderlust Adventures GY Best in Dining – Nikkei Guyana Most Outstanding New Community-Led Tourism (coastal) – Mainstay Whyaka Village Most Outstanding New Community-Led Tourism (Interior) – Toka Village Tourism Business of the Year – Wilderness Explorers Guyana Ltd. Investment of the Year – Aiden by Best Western

Additionally, recognition was also given for Tourism and Conservation Initiatives, Tourism supporting Strategic Partners, Green Destinations and Bird Guide Accreditations.

President Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali participated in the event and presented the award for Tourism Business of the Year to Wilderness Explorers Guyana Ltd.

This year’s awardees represented diverse regions and specialities, each playing a vital role in shaping the sector’s growth. Their achievements demonstrate the innovation and dedication driving the continued evolution of Guyana’s tourism landscape.