Trained teachers to receive their permanent certificate

The Ministry of Education wishes to advise that the Minister of Education, Hon. Priya Manickchand has given directives to the Chief Education Officer to grant a waiver for the issuance of permanent certificates to all teachers who have completed five (5) years of post-training.

It has become increasingly difficult to use the normal procedure to issue permanent certificates due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the rotation system employed by schools and the bureaucracy involved in teachers applying and then being issued with the certificates.

These hindrances have resulted in an untold number of teachers not being issued with their permanent certificates. The Ministry of Education sees this waiver as another step in simplifying access to its services. Further, the Ministry of Education has initiated discussions in having the process to attain the permanent trained teachers’ certificate simplified.

It is expected that this waiver will benefit more than 400 teachers. Headteachers are advised to prepare a list of all teachers who have completed 5 years after training at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) and have not been issued with their permanent certificates. The Chief Education Officer will issue a memo during this week to give further clarity to this process.