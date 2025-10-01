‘Transforming lives through agri-food systems’ – Agriculture Month 2025 launches

The Ministry of Agriculture launched Agriculture Month 2025 on Wednesday, under the theme ‘Transforming Lives Through Agri-Food Systems.’ During this month, the ministry will showcase several events aimed at amplifying the government’s investments in transforming the sector into a resilient, dynamic, and competitive industry.

The goal of Agriculture Month is to honour farmers, fishers, processors, and entrepreneurs, while also highlighting agriculture’s vital role in national food security. It also showcases innovation and modernisation that enhance productivity, expand markets, and celebrate Guyana’s role as a leading regional exporter of high-quality food products.

Ms Jovan Wilson delivering welcoming remarks at the launch of Agriculture Month 2025

Kickstarting this month with more than ten agencies, Guyanese are urged to recognise that agriculture is the backbone of Guyana’s economy.

This sector includes two key industries – rice and sugar – which create jobs and help Guyana earn foreign currency.

Delivering his feature address at the launch, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, highlighted that this month is not just a tradition, it is a time for every Guyanese to celebrate the people whose labour sustains our nation.

Minister Zulifikar Mustapfa giving the feature address for the launch of Agriculture Month 2025

“Guyana’s growth over the years has ranked Guyana as the only country in the world that can feed its nation. That [is] a tremendous achievement,” Minister Mustapha said.

This month is not only about producing food, but also about the impact agriculture has had on people’s

livelihoods around the world. With the increase in budget allocation, from $13 billion in 2020 to $104 billion in 2025, the sector has literally transformed the lives of all Guyanese.

Cultural presentation by the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports

In marking the month, the ministry has lined up several dynamic activities to showcase the strength and potential of Guyana’s agriculture sector. There will be various exhibitions, training opportunities, and cultural items taking place in the coming weeks.

Guyanese can look forward to the Honey Fest on October 31 at Mon Repo, and the Big Catch competition at the Sea Walls on October 25th.

This year’s Agriculture Month will also honour various individuals who have contributed greatly to Guyana’s agriculture sector, which is the only country in the world deemed to be food self-sufficient. This means that Guyana produces all the food it needs to feed itself.