Travellers get grand welcome to Guyana for Independence Anniversary

Hundreds of passengers who travelled to Guyana on Tuesday through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) received a grand welcome from Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill and Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Oneidge Walrond.

The Ministers welcomed passengers of two American Airlines flights from New York and Miami, as Guyana prepares to observe its 55th Independence Anniversary.

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill and Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Oneidge Walrond greet incoming passengers at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA)

Minister Edghill says he is pleased persons were able to travel on the occasion of this important national observance, noting that it was made possible through the Government’s robust leadership in the face of Covid.

“The fact that we can be able to say welcome at our airports which have remained open is not just happenstance. It is as a result of hard work, proper policy direction, and proper planning.”

This traveller was eager to meet Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill

The Minister noted the progress the Government has made at the CJIA with the implementation of COVID-19 measures and Standard Operating Procedures, which have resulted in the airport receiving an international health accreditation.

“Guyana is open for business and we are observing all of the COVID-19 protocols, adhering to all of the international best practices.

The airport is outfitted with the kinds of things that are needed to ensure that passengers are safe, the staff is safe and we want to say to everybody, Happy Independence.”

Some of the Independence Day paraphernalia at CJIA

Minister Walrond said while this year’s observances will not be as grand as those of the pre-pandemic years, Guyanese have a lot to celebrate.

“They can come and experience the transformation that is happening in Guyana, this new Guyana… This is also a message to the diaspora, that you can come here, come to Guyana, experience what Guyana has.

Of course, you know that when people come here, they have to come with a negative PCR test and when they leave, they leave with a negative PCR test,” she said.

Traveller, Mr. Stephon Griffith

Two incoming passengers, Mr. Stephon Griffith and Mr. Ramzan Khan said they were excited to be on Guyana’s soil for Independence.

Mr. Griffith told DPI he was happy to be home, following several prior unsuccessful attempts to return due to Covid.

Mr. Khan said he plans to celebrate the holiday, “with close family and friends, but at the said time to we got to take precaution of the COVID-19.”

Traveller, Mr. Ramzan Khan

Since the reopening of the airports to international travel in October 2020, some 75,000 persons have arrived in the country.