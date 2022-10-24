Tree planting exercise held at site of pediatric and maternal facility

– set to become premier health institution – Dr. Anthony

The Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Pan-American Health Organisation on Monday held a tree planting activity at the site of the Pediatric and Maternal hospital, Ogle, East Coast Demerara.

Several pink and white poui trees were planted on the site to commemorate the budding centre. Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony stated that the hospital is set to become a premier facility.

The tree planting exercise was done at the site of the Pediatric and Maternal Hospital

“This is a facility that we see would be a game changer in Guyana in terms of providing health services for children and women. When it’s finished, it will be a 256-bed hospital. We have approximately 150 beds for children and about 100 beds for high-risk women who will be using the facility,” he relayed.

The €149 million specialised Pediatric and Maternal hospital is a testimony to the government’s commitment to making Guyana a hub for first-class medical services.

The tree planting exercise was done at the site of the Pediatric and Maternal Hospital

“The facility will also have specialized care for oncological patients, we’d be able to do cardiac surgeries and so forth right at this facility and the services will not only be for Guyanese, but we expect that the service will be of such quality that persons from the Caribbean who need this service would be able to come and access this service.”

PAHO Director and Regional Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr. Carissa Etienne, expressed that the activity signifies the gradual growth of Guyana’s health sector, as well as PAHO’s partnership with the Government of Guyana.

Several poui trees were planted

“I think this is symbolic because it marks the construction of a new hospital facility with the technology. Your health will become like a tree planted near the waters. Over the years we have strived to ensure that the quality of health improves with a focus on the overall health of the population. And, over the years we have worked with Guyana, we have never left a country in trouble,”she said. Advisor to the Minister of Health, Dr Leslie Ramsammy and PAHO/WHO representative, Dr. Luis Codina also attended the activity.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

