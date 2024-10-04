‘Tremendous progress’ in hinterland ICT development project

As Amerindian communities continue to experience unprecedented development, the government’s efforts to bridge the digital divide in these regions are yielding substantial success.

The ongoing ICT Access and e-Services for Hinterland, Poor, and Remote Communities (HPRC) Project continues to make significant strides, with over $1 billion invested in these communities to date.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

This was highlighted during an ICT Project Board Meeting on Friday, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Liliendaal.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips emphasised that contrary to the narratives promoted by opposition figures, the project has achieved remarkable progress in expanding ICT access in these areas.

“Since 2020, we have moved from no hub being completed to today 120 hubs being completed and connected. Over the last four years, we have progressed tremendously…More than 50 per cent of the work in terms of completing the ICT hubs was done,” he said.

Under the project, 120 ICT hubs have been completed to date, while another 30 hubs are expected to be completed by November.

PM Phillips said he was confident that the objective of achieving connectivity in 200 Amerindian communities is getting closer.

Image from the ICT Project Board Meeting on Friday

“The government has also allocated $60 million in this year’s budget for the maintenance of those ICT hubs that were completed. We have just completed our budgetary submissions for 2025, and we have doubled that amount. For 2025, $120 million will be allocated to support the operational side of these projects,” the prime minister added.

Approval has also been granted for the purchase of 1,000 Starlink devices to deliver broadband internet to these communities as they await the completion of their hubs.

While acknowledging these accomplishments, the PM cautioned against complacency, urging the board to redouble their efforts to ensure full connectivity in these communities.

While outlining several major accomplishments of the initiative, Project Manager of the ICT Access and HPRC, Ronald Harsawack, disclosed that to date, 118 photovoltaic installations have been completed. Another 20 installations are slated to finish in November.

Project Manager of the ICT Access and E-Services for Hinterland, Poor and Remote Communities Project, Ronald Harsawack

The project also includes the training and upskilling of persons to ensure the smooth operation of these hubs in the various communities.

So far, 129 ICT hub managers have been trained, while some 723 residents have received basic ICT training.

“We have a target of 2,000 for the end of this year and we have an overall target by March of next year for another 4,000 to be trained,” Harsawack added.

These investments in ICT make up a broader strategy of promoting digital inclusivity, ensuring hinterland, poor, and remote communities can enjoy the same level of connectivity as those on the coast.

The Government of Guyana conceived this monumental project in collaboration with the United Nations Development Fund (UNDP).

