Trucks restricted from High and Cowan streets after bridge damage- Minister Edghill

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill has warned that trucks are strictly prohibited from using High Street and Cowan Street, citing serious structural damage to the bridge.

His warning comes on the heels of a public advisory which informed motorists that the bridge has been compromised and will need to be rebuilt.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill inspecting the High Street and Cowan Street bridge

“This bridge has been damaged. The bridge would have to be repaired, or I should simply say that the bridge has to be built over. As a result of that, we are asking that no trucks traverse this thoroughfare, none whatsoever,” the minister said.

The minister said enforcement applies to all vehicles without exception, including those owned by the Ministry of Public Works.

He disclosed that he was forced to turn back a ministry-owned truck earlier in the day.

“That level of recklessness must come to an end. The rules apply to all,” he said.

Minister Edghill warned that truck drivers who ignore the restriction will face legal consequences.

Smart cameras will identify offending vehicles, and tickets will be sent by mail and handled in court.

“We will have to utilise the services of the smart cameras, and you will get your summons in the mail, and you will appear before the court,” he said.

Paved High and Cowan street

To clear up any confusion, the minister explained that the recent paving done by the Special Projects Unit does not indicate that the bridge has been fixed.

He explained that asphalt was laid only to level a sunken section of the bridge, allowing cars and buses to pass more smoothly.

“Please don’t mistake the fact that you have seen fresh asphalt on the bridge and think the bridge has been fixed and everything has returned to normal. The bottom still cannot bear the weight of more than 10 tonnes,” he cautioned.

He added that warning signs have been installed and that the ministry will be working closely with the Guyana Police Force to ensure compliance.

“You have to obey the traffic rules,” Minister Edghill emphasised.