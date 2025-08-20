Tuschen Secondary to be commissioned tomorrow

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand revealed on Tuesday that the new $864 million Tuschen Secondary School will be commissioned on Wednesday, August 20.

The new school, which will accommodate 800 students, consists of 24 classrooms, scientific and research centres, a multi-purpose hall and cafeteria and a library.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, addressing residents in Leguan

It is part of a wider government programme to extend access to education and one of five secondary schools for Region Three.

Making the announcement in Leguan on Tuesday evening, Minister Manickchand said the PPP/C Government continues to fulfil the promises made to Guyanese.

“You know the PPP…you can trust us. You have tried us, you have tested us, and you understand who we are, and we understand who you are,” she said.

Since 2020, the PPP/C administration has developed a slew of initiatives to advance academic excellence in Guyana. This includes the restoration of the Because We Care cash grant, free textbooks, free tertiary education, and granting 39,000 scholarships among a litany of others.