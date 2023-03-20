Twelve teachers complete Post Graduate Diploma in Distance Education

Twelve teachers from schools across the coast are the first batch of persons who have completed their Post Graduate Diploma in Distance Education offered by the Indira Ghandi Open University (IGNOU) through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).

The course which ran for one year and concluded in June, 2022, saw the educators being trained in key components of distance education delivery such as television, radio and smart classrooms.

On Monday, the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand met with the teachers in the Ministry’s boardroom.

During the meeting, Minister Manickchand congratulated the teachers on completing the programme. She noted that distance education can transform education delivery across the country.

Sharing their experiences, the teachers expressed they found the programme informative and relevant noting that it has enhanced the way in which lessons are delivered to their students. They also expressed their gratitude for being awarded the opportunity to further qualify themselves.

Present in the meeting were the Chief Education Officer, Mr Saddam Hussain and Director of GOAL, Professor Jacob Opadeyi.

The teachers who completed the programme are:

Nandani Deonarine Saraswat Primary School Grade 9

Carleen Wendella Small West Minister Secondary School Grades 9-10

Devta Ramroop The Bishops’ High School Grades 10-12

Abbigale Onica Munroe Samuels No. 29 Primary School Grade 4

Chyanne Abigail Fredericks Kuru Kururu Primary School Grade 5

Jenelle Anika Richards Percival North Georgetown Secondary School Grades 10-11

Belinda Onica Wilson Parika- Salem Secondary School Grade 5

Taramattie Dhatpaul Zeeburg Secondary School Grades 9-11

Charissa Anthea Frank Parfaite Harmony Primary School Grade 3

Bibi Shameeza Hoosein Annandale Secondary School Grades 9-10

Maleeni Dudhnath Woodley Park Primary School Grade 5

Sashara Kimbely Dey Bel Air Primary School Grade 4

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

