Search

Twelve teachers complete Post Graduate Diploma in Distance Education

March 20, 2023

Twelve teachers from schools across the coast are the first batch of persons who have completed their Post Graduate Diploma in Distance Education offered by the Indira Ghandi Open University (IGNOU) through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).

The course which ran for one year and concluded in June, 2022, saw the educators being trained in key components of distance education delivery such as television, radio and smart classrooms.

On Monday, the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand met with the teachers in the Ministry’s boardroom.

During the meeting, Minister Manickchand congratulated the teachers on completing the programme. She noted that distance education can transform education delivery across the country.

Sharing their experiences, the teachers expressed they found the programme informative and relevant noting that it has enhanced the way in which lessons are delivered to their students. They also expressed their gratitude for being awarded the opportunity to further qualify themselves. 

Present in the meeting were the Chief Education Officer, Mr Saddam Hussain and Director of GOAL, Professor Jacob Opadeyi.

The teachers who completed the programme are:

Nandani Deonarine                         Saraswat Primary School                           Grade 9

Carleen Wendella Small                 West Minister Secondary School              Grades 9-10

Devta Ramroop                                The Bishops’ High School                           Grades 10-12

Abbigale Onica Munroe Samuels  No. 29 Primary School                               Grade 4

Chyanne Abigail Fredericks           Kuru Kururu Primary School                    Grade 5

Jenelle Anika Richards Percival    North Georgetown Secondary School      Grades 10-11

Belinda Onica Wilson                     Parika- Salem Secondary School              Grade 5

Taramattie Dhatpaul                      Zeeburg Secondary School                         Grades 9-11

Charissa Anthea Frank                   Parfaite Harmony Primary School            Grade 3

Bibi Shameeza Hoosein                  Annandale Secondary School                    Grades 9-10

Maleeni Dudhnath                          Woodley Park Primary School                   Grade 5

Sashara Kimbely Dey                      Bel Air Primary School                               Grade 4

CATEGORIES
TAGS