Two nursery schools commissioned in Region Six

Two new nursery schools – one at Mibikuri in Black Bush Polder and the other at Chesney Village along the Corentyne coast – were commissioned on Tuesday by the Minister of Education Sonia Parag.

The new learning facilities bring early childhood education to the villages, so children don’t have to travel long distances to get basic learning.

The newly commissioned Mibikuri Nursery School in Region Six

The new Mibikuri Nursery School, constructed with an investment of $62.5 million, can now comfortably accommodate 100 learners and features four spacious classrooms, each equipped with essential learning materials, air conditioning, a kitchen, a sick bay, and dedicated office space.

Meanwhile, the $93 million Albion Chesney Nursery School has the capacity to accommodate 120 learners, with a complement of approximately 12 teachers.

Minister of Education Sonia Parag enjoys time with pupils

During the opening ceremony at both locations, Minister Parag underscored the importance of investments in early childhood education, noting that the projects are a direct reflection of the government’s long-standing dedication to inclusive national development.

Minister of Education, Sonia Parag and students participating in the ribbon cutting at the commissioning of the Mibicuri Nursery School

“I do believe that the physical space created with these classrooms goes far beyond just a physical interaction. It’s a space where teachers can make a lasting impression on a child.”

The minister noted that Guyana has universal access to nursery and primary education and is working towards universal access to secondary education, with early access being vitally important.

“Education is the foundation and the core of national development in any nation, in any country and globally. Education is one of the things that focus is placed on to ensure that our human capacity develops, so it starts with early childhood centres, or nursery schools, because it gives them that foundation they need,” she stated.

In addition, she also stressed the importance of implementing moral and civic education in schools, aimed at shaping positive attitudes, national identity and social responsibility, especially in the early stages.

Access to new nursery schools will greatly influence the minds of future generations and help grow educational facilities in Guyana, enhancing learning from early childhood to secondary education.





Minister of Education, Sonia Parag, is engaging with students in the classroom.









