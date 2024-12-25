Two Region Four families receive homes on Christmas day

Two Region Four families experienced a truly joyous Christmas, receiving the keys to brand-new homes through President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s Men on Mission (MoM) initiative.

Delise Blades of Cummings Lodge New Scheme, and Kirtimatie Ramraj of Good Hope, East Coast Demerara, were the recipients of the life-changing gifts.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

For 43-year-old Blades, this home represents a significant turning point in her life.

Blades, who has faced numerous challenges, including supporting her family through odd jobs while battling health conditions, can now look forward to a more secure future.

“This is such a blessing. I would like to thank the president for making my dream come true this Christmas morning. Paying the rent is not easy. I can now say that I’ve acquired my own home through you. Thank you,” she expressed.

In Good Hope, Ramraj, a 74-year-old mother of two, also received a new home.

Having previously lived in a dilapidated house with a leaking roof, she expressed immense gratitude for this “blessing.” Despite the challenges, Ramraj emphasised the strong community support she received from her local church.

The new home gifted to Kirtimatie Ramraj in Good Hope, East Coast Demerara

“I thank the president for his good work,” she said, acknowledging the government’s responsiveness to the needs of its people.

In his remarks at the handing over ceremony, President Ali emphasised that this gesture extends beyond simply providing housing; it also empowers individuals by increasing their net worth and creating opportunities for a more prosperous future.

“Today, you can go to the bank with this structure, and the bank would at least give you $7 million. That is the value that we have created in your life,” he pointed out.

The president highlighted the ongoing development in the area, emphasising the construction of a water treatment plant as a key example of the large-scale infrastructural improvements that are transforming the area.

Several children in the community also received gifts during the president’s visit

Further, he commended MoM for its profound impact in improving the lives of Guyanese.

“We have built more than 60 houses, completed hundreds of home improvement projects. We have done counselling and health programmes. The Men on Mission has touched the lives of thousands of Guyanese across this country,” he noted.

The president’s Men on Mission initiative has proven to be invaluable in bridging social gaps, reaching out to vulnerable populations, and fostering a more inclusive and united society.

Kirtimatie Ramraj receives the key to her new home on Wednesday

