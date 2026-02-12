UG expanding hybrid learning as applications surge – Min. Parag

Minister of Education Sonia Parag on Wednesday told the Committee of Supply that the University of Guyana (UG) is expanding its hybrid learning model and regional presence to accommodate a sharp rise in applications following the introduction of free tertiary education.

Speaking during the Consideration of the Estimates and Expenditure for Budget 2026 at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Minister Parag explained that while the Turkeyen campus has a physical capacity of about 5,000 students, the university now operates through both in-person and virtual platforms.

“The University of Guyana is not only physical in person, it’s also virtual,” the minister said, noting that applications have risen to more than 16,000 since the Free University initiative took effect in January 2025.

To meet growing demand, the ministry has been working with UG to expand programme delivery in several regions.

Students pursuing programmes such as medicine and engineering can now access training closer to their communities through a hybrid system combining online instruction with regional facilities.

Among the measures already implemented, about 40 engineering students are being accommodated at the Essequibo Technical Institute, while other regional centres are catering for between 40 and 45 students.

The Institute of Distance and Continuing Education (IDCE) is supporting approximately 2,000 students, and the ministry has also facilitated the creation of about 150 additional seats in medicine.

Minister Parag further disclosed that a new pre-medical programme, developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the University of Guyana, already has 210 students enrolled. The initiative is intended to strengthen students’ foundation before entry into the full medical degree, with expansion of basic sciences now underway ahead of clinical training.

Addressing questions about campus life, the minister said the hybrid system still allows for student engagement, noting that UG currently has numerous clubs and that classes are required to meet at least once per semester to maintain in-person interaction.

On academic staffing, she told the Committee that the university’s lecturers are highly qualified, with roughly one-third holding master’s degrees, one-third holding PhDs, and about 10 per cent serving at the level of professor. Lecturers with only first degrees are no longer employed.

Minister Parag also indicated that a rapid assessment will be conducted to align university training with the skills required for Guyana’s ongoing economic transformation, ensuring graduates are better prepared for emerging opportunities.