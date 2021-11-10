UK Delegation tours Young Professional and Low Income Homes

Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing & Planning Authority (CHPA), Mr. Sherwyn Greaves, joined Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin D Croal, moments ago as they led a visiting delegation from the United Kingdom (UK) on a brief tour of the agency’s housing units along the East Bank of Demerara.

The delegation comprised of Her Majesty’s Deputy Trade Commissioner (HMDTC) for Latin America and the Caribbean Department for International Trade (DIT) Mr. Spencer Mahoney; British High Commissioner of the UK to Guyana, Her Excellency Jane Miller; Caribbean Regional Director (DIT) Ms. Laura Ferguson and the Guyana Country Director of the Department of International Trade at the High Commission, Mr. Sherwyn Naughton.

The officials first visited Providence, where a walkthrough of the three-bedroom elevated and flat young professional homes was facilitated. During this engagement, the delegation was also able to receive insight from the Minister regarding the Government’s national housing policy and supporting programmes implemented through CHPA for sustainable housing schemes.

The site visit concluded at the agency’s low-income units being constructed at Prospect. Some fifty (50) low-income two-bedroom homes are being built in the area and another two hundred (200) three-bedroom young professional homes.

The guided tour also follows a courtesy call paid to the Minister at his Brickdam, Georgetown Secretariat yesterday from members of the delegation. While at the courtesy call, the team was also briefed on the thriving housing drive and discussions held on possible areas for future collaboration and investment opportunities.

The trade team is currently visiting Guyana to facilitate discussions on the UK-Guyana Bilateral Trade Relations, partnerships and increase knowledge and understanding of Guyana as a trading destination.