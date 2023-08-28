UNDP resident representative makes courtesy call on Attorney General, several areas of collaboration discussed

The Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC MP, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs on Monday received a courtesy call from Mr. Gerardo Noto, Resident Representative, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) at the Attorney General Chambers, Carmichael Street, Georgetown. Accompanying the Hon. Attorney General was Ms. Prithima Kissoon, State Solicitor, Public Trustee/Official Receiver.

The Hon. Attorney General welcomed Mr. Noto and expressed appreciation to the UNDP for the cooperation they have extended to Guyana, noting that the UNDP has been one of the country’s “foremost developmental partners” in the areas of law and order, democracy, public health, and social services, among other important national endeavours.

During their discussions and upon request, the Hon. Attorney General briefed the Resident Representative on electoral reform and constitutional reform. He highlighted a slew of legislative amendments enacted thus far pertaining to electoral reform, noting however that the process is an ongoing exercise. He

reminded that constitutional reform is a manifesto promise of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic and briefed the Resident Representative that the Constitutional Reform Commission will soon be constituted. This body, he said, is governed by the Constitutional Reform Commission Act 2022, will be a broad-based independent organisation that will consist not only of politicians but civil society, and the work of the Commission will be driven by public consultations.

The Hon. Attorney General and the Resident Representative also discussed a number of platforms upon which the UNDP and the Attorney General Chambers and Ministry of Legal Affairs will collaborate in the near future, including important reforms in the legal sector. A committee comprising of the Legal Affairs Ministry, Ministry of Home Affairs, a representative from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and a representative of the Judiciary will collaborate with the UNDP on these crucial reforms.

Mr. Noto thanked the Hon. Attorney General for the meeting, and pledged the UNDP continued support in various areas of national importance.

