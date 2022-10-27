Unicomer Guyana an ‘intrinsic part’ of Guyana’s development

– Minister Walrond

Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, has labeled the Unicomer Guyana brand an intrinsic part of Guyana’s growth and development.

She made the remarks during the grand opening of the Courts Mega store, at Main Street, Georgetown, Wednesday evening.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond

The building houses the main office of the Courts brand and was recently remodeled for $120 million.

Minister Walrond noted that developments such as the rebranding of Courts to a mega store serve as a testament to the major scale development taking place across Guyana.

“Developments like these reinforce the point that it is no longer ‘business as usual’, and there is no room for mediocrity. Rather, we are a people deserving of excellent facilities and services.”

She highlighted that over the past two years, Guyana has grown accustomed to seeing rapid economic growth and development, with numerous buildings being remodeled and constructed to meet improved standards.

Minister Walrond cutting the ceremonial ribbon to commission the Courts Mega Store

As a result, she said that the opening of the mega store is in keeping with the optimistic outlook of a new and improved Guyana, and aligns with the trajectory of growth and the government’s vision for a better life for all Guyanese.

The minister commended the company for its geographical inclusion in establishing store locations across the country and made note of its numerous stores which provide quality service to Guyanese regardless of their background or socioeconomic class.

These stores include Lucky Dollar, Radio Shack, Courts Optical, and the Ashley furniture store.

She also alluded to the company’s effective participation in the credit system, which ensures that low-income Guyanese can enjoy the same amenities as high-income earners.

Minister Walrond engaging with Courts staff during a tour of the refurbished store

“I highlighted all of this because our philosophy of one Guyana suggests that all Guyanese must enjoy a standard of living that affords them a fulfilling and dignified existence. So, we cannot simply see Unicomer as a business entity attempting to maximise profits, but rather a company that is intrinsic to our development and enhanced lifestyle for Guyanese,” Minister Walrond said.

She challenged the company to continue its expansion to the outlying regions of Guyana, in alignment with the government’s vision for all Guyanese to share in the wealth and experiences of the country.

She commended them for raising the standard of business operations in Guyana and expressed hope that other businesses would rise to a similar standard.

