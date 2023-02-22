UPDATE: CDC delivers water tanks to migrant indigenous group as promised

Lethem, Guyana – Three (3) 450 gallon water tanks were handed over to the Venezuelan indigenous migrants who have settled in the industrial sector of Lethem, Region 9 yesterday. This was as a result of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) pledging to complete their relief assistance to the vulnerable group, which began with the distribution of food hampers and hygiene supplies.

Captain Lakshman Persaud, Preparedness and Response Manager (ag) supervising the installation of the water tanks

The migrant group, which consists primarily of women and small children, has been granted temporary access to inhabit a portion of the Rupununi town by Lethem’s Mayor, Mr. John Macedo. The group has access to potable water and as such the Commission saw it apt to ensure they have adequate water storage facilities and pipes for the distribution of the water.

CDC staff and members of the CDC Volunteer Corps have worked assiduously to ensure that food hampers and hygienic items were available, and that the water tanks were properly installed. The indigenous migrants expressed their joy and relief upon receiving the resources and promised to work with the Mayor and Town Council of Region 9 to maintain the health and safety of their group.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

