US CDC impressed with Guyana’s healthcare system for persons living with HIV

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Country Director for the Jamaican/Caribbean Regional Office, Dr Emily Kainne on Friday toured the National Care and Treatment Centre (NCTC).

She was accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch and Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Narine Singh.

From left: U.S. Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch and U.S CDC Country Director for the Jamaican/Caribbean Regional Office, Dr Emily Kainne

The NCTC was established with funding from the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), a partnership that was established 20 years ago when the world was battling the HIV pandemic.

Speaking to the Department of Public Information (DPI), shortly after the tour, Dr Kainne said she is impressed to see the work that has been done by the government in relation to providing services for persons living with HIV.

Dr Kainne, Dr Singh and Ambassador Lynch touring the National Care and Treatment Centre

The director expressed,“We commend the Ministry of Health, the National Aids Programme Secretariat and most especially the healthcare workers who were working here in these facilities for the work that they do every single day to provide quality services for persons living with HIV.”

Some US$100 billion has been expended by the US Government through PEPFAR to address the health issue of HIV/AIDS and Guyana has benefitted tremendously.

“We have spent over GYD $38 billion to address the HIV pandemic and that has included support to the National Care and Treatment Centre; established in the National Public Health Reference Lab, providing support, so persons living with HIV and providing preventative services so that people do not become infected with HIV,” the director stated.

Meanwhile, Dr Singh told DPI, the partnership with CDC will come to an end in March 2023, but Guyana will be seeking technical support in its mission to end HIV/AIDS in Guyana.

“In the future, we see CDC helping us in technical support, in strengthening our health system and also helping us in pandemic preparedness. We got some support during the COVID-19 pandemic and that is some of the things that we’re talking about or looking to collaborate with CDC in the future,” he said.

Dr Singh relayed that many benefits were derived from the partnership and the CDC is pleased with how the funds were utilised.

“I think from the impression that we got, they’re satisfied with the funding and how it was utilised to provide the support for HIV treatment and care in Guyana,” the CMO asserted.

