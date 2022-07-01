US Gov’t to provide all of Guyana’s COVID-19 vaccines

The United States (US) Government will be providing all of Guyana’s COVID-19 vaccines moving forward, US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah Ann-Lynch has stated.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, M.P.

She made the announcement during an event held in commemoration of the US’ 246th independence anniversary held at the ambassador’s official residence on Thursday evening.

Guyana and the US have built a long-standing, supportive development partnership over the years, which has seen collaboration on a number of projects, especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A COVID-19 vaccine

The US has supported the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines, special freezers to properly store the vaccines, provide personal protective equipment (PPEs) and tents to support the ministry’s vaccination response programme, among other forms of assistance.

During Friday’s COVID-19 update, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony M.P., expressed his gratitude to the US government. He noted that this will allow every adult and child to be inoculated.

Get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We’re very pleased with this announcement because it would allow us to continue our vaccination programme, and make sure that every child who requires a vaccine will be able to access one, and every adult who requires a vaccine or a booster shot would be able to access it so we’re very grateful to the Government and people of the United States for this very generous gesture and we’re extremely thankful,” Dr. Anthony said.

The Ministry of Health continues its vaccination programme utilising the Sinopharm, Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer vaccines.

To date, 86.5 percent of the adult population took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 67 per cent is fully vaccinated.

In terms of the 12 to 17 age cohort, 48.1 percent received the first dose, and 35.1 took both doses. Of the five to eleven age group 3.8 percent is vaccinated with the first dose of the US-made Pfizer vaccine.

