US$35 million Mackenzie-Wismar bridge advancing

Work on the new US$35 million Mackenzie-Wismar four-lane bridge is now 55.79 per cent complete, and soon, traffic congestion and lengthy delays will be reduced.

With work advancing swiftly, the Ministry of Public Works has stated that all temporary works on the project are complete.

Installation of formwork of Piers at P4

These works include the construction of an office and accommodation areas. Other works include a batching plant, a traffic detour road, a steel structure processing workshop and a test pile.

A temporary trestle bridge was erected along with a temporary drilling platform.

However, based on the report by the ministry, the construction of a beam yard is 98.63 per cent complete.

A beam yard is a designated area where precast concrete beams are fabricated, stored, and prepared for installation.

Installation of reinforcement of bent cap at P5

Regarding permanent works, contractor China Railway Construction (Caribbean) Co., Ltd. has completed the construction and installation of all eight precast anti-collision beams on Pier Three, following the chipping of over-poured concrete at the pile heads.

PVDs Installation at P0

At Abutment Pier Zero, prefabricated vertical drain (PVD) installation is complete, and backfilling of the abutment is underway.

The contractor has also implemented temporary protection for the existing Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) pipeline at Pier Six. GWI has commenced site clearance works in preparation for the permanent pipeline diversion.

Once complete, this landmark 220-metre-long precast concrete bridge will enhance connectivity and efficiency in Region Ten.

This visionary approach by the PPP/C government will position the region as a key player in international commerce and economic growth.