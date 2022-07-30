US$8M treatment plant to improve water quality for Melanie, other ECD communities

Over 10,000 residents of Melanie Damishana and surrounding East Coast Demerara villages will benefit from improved quality of potable water, with the construction of a US$8 million Water Treatment Plant at Bachelor’s Adventure.

A resident raises his concern during the community meeting in Melanie, ECD

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal made this announcement during a community outreach at the Melanie Community Ground on Saturday.

“The tender will open on the 9th of August. A department has been set up for the coastland water treatment and you will be one of the first eight areas that will be benefitting,” the minister told the residents.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal during the community outreach in Melanie

This came after residents raised the issue of high iron content in the water they are currently receiving through their taps.

Minister Croal said that the issue is not peculiar to the East Coast, but across the country.

As a result, early in August, the government will be defending a $44.1 billion supplementary budget in the National Assembly, of which $3.8 billion will go towards the construction of a number of water treatment plants along the coast.

A feasibility study has also commenced to determine whether the Hope Canal could be used as a sustainable potable water source to service communities from Mahaica all the way down the east Coast corridor.

Minister Croal said that the government is committed to expanding water coverage from 52 per cent to 90 per cent along the coastal belt. As such, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has crafted a five-year strategic plan for the period 2021-2025, which is aligned with national priorities and advances the government’s goal to provide clean, reliable and affordable water.

Residents on their way to the Melanie Community Centre Ground for a meeting with Government officials

The community outreach was led by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, who is also performing the duties of President. Also in attendance were Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, S.C; Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony; Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill; Minister of Local Government and Regional Development; Nigel Dharamlall; Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal; Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha; Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag; and Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy.

