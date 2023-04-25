Vendors to continue plying trade in structured, clean manner – Min. Dharamlall

Vendors will continue to ply their trade along Regent Street, Georgetown in a clean and structured manner as it is a policy of the People’s Progressive Party /Civic government that all Guyanese have the opportunity to make a living.

This was on Tuesday reaffirmed by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall who took to the streets to ensure that vendors were complying with the requisite standards.

He said the exercise was in keeping with President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s directive and to dispel rumors that were causing public discomfort and worry.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall along with City Council Engineer, Colvern Venture on Tuesday

“We had received reports that the opposition has been spreading rumors that stalls on Regent Street are being broken on the instruction of the government. And as you are aware, based on this visit… no stalls have been broken.”

The minister reemphasised the government’s intent for vendors to operate in an organised manner.

“We would like people to ply their trade but do so in a more structural and organised way… President Ali’s position is that everybody has to come and make a living,” Minister Dharamlall stressed.

He also highlighted the importance of cleaning the drains to mitigate flooding during the upcoming rainy season.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, City Council Engineer, Colvern Venture, and Town Clerk, Candace Nelson interacting with vendors



Meanwhile, Minister Dharamlall noted that the government remains accessible and, in service to the people. In keeping with this objective, a clean-up campaign will be conducted on Sunday, April 30.

Similarly, Town Clerk Candace Nelson reassured that the council will be working with vendors.

“It is also important that I mention that, in this exercise, nobody will be displaced. All of the vendors will be able to come back and vend after the exercise is completed,” Nelson clarified.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

