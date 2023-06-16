Vergenoegen residents to receive land titles shortly

Residents of Acme Housing Scheme and Railway Embankment in Vergenoegen, Region Three will soon receive land titles as part of the government’s effort to regularise the areas.

This assurance was given by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal during an engagement with the residents on Thursday.

“I can safely say we will be able to complete that assignment within the two weeks’ timeline because we have done our preliminary works already,” he stated.

Minister Croal explained that the housing scheme, initiated in the early 1990s as a cooperative society, comprises approximately 65 lots.

However, due to the co-op’s lack of land ownership, the cadastral plan recording for title processing was affected. Consequently, the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) was approached for regularisation and has now successfully completed the inventory.

On the railway embankment, there are another 65 lots, according to the block and occupation survey. The inventory has been completed and block titles obtained.

Minister Croal disclosed that the sketch plan was also submitted to the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC) to obtain mutation parcel numbers for submission to the Land Registry. Upon completion of the cadastral plan, CHPA will then commence the title processing.

He stated that the ministry will conduct an exercise in the community for the processing of Agreements of Sale and Certificates of Title, following which the titles will be presented to the respective residents.

“We are committed to completing that task…and ensuring that you finally receive that ownership document,” the minister assured residents.

He urged the residents to collaborate with the agency to ensure a smooth process.

Additionally, the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development will focus on infrastructure development in the areas.

This is a fulfillment of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s commitment, following a discussion with a group of community representatives.

The regularisation of the communities is a crucial aspect of the housing ministry’s comprehensive 2023 regularisation programme for Region Three.

Over 270 plots of land are scheduled for regularisation in various locations, including Good Hope Railway Embankment, Philadelphia Railway Embankment, Barnwell, Zeelugt, Pln. De Willem, and Pln. Tuschen.

Director of Community Development at the CHPA, Gladwin Charles, and Head of the Conveyance Unit, Esther Stephen were also in attendance.

