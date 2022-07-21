‘Vision 2030’ will position Guyana as second to none – President Ali

─ as US$100M Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre opens

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali said the PPP/C Government is embarking on a transformational agenda that will see Guyana becoming a country ‘second to none’ in another eight years.

“We are going to do it, we are going to build a country second to none and we are going to show the world that Guyana 2030 is a place every citizen will want to be in,” the president said on Wednesday, while encouraging the local private sector to participate in this process.

The president was at the time delivering the feature address at the opening of the US$100 million Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre, Kingston, Georgetown.

‘Vision 2030’ will be officially launched at the upcoming International Building Exposition, set to be opened on Friday.

“There’s absolutely no barrier, whether it be political, social, economic, global, that can stop us from changing this country to a place that we all will be proud of.”

Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre, which overlooks the Atlantic Ocean, Demerara River and the city’s skyline, has 100 large executive suites, ranging from 700 to 1100 sq ft, a conference centre, corporate offices and restaurants.

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali joined Proprietor, Robert Badal and his wife Priya Badal for the cutting of the ribbon to officially open commission the building

The head-of-state said the investment in the multi-million-dollar facility, which was conceptualised and built by a Guyanese, is ‘iconic’ and ‘transformational. He said the investment should be celebrated by locals.

“No Guyanese living 30 years ago would imagine this…When you walk through this building it is mind blowing, there is serious thought that went behind it…these are the things we must celebrate as a people,” he said.

The president also spoke of the development and sustainability of the non-oil sectors such as tourism and hospitality. He said the government is working to position Guyana as a technological, health and education hub, where persons could come to access world-class services.

The government is also looking to tap into sports and wellness tourism, and create a one-of-a- kind rainforest safari. Additionally, it is seeking investors to develop a world-class eco-resort here.

Proprietor of Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre, Robert Badal, said the new facility offers 230 rooms from regular standard to large executive suites. It also has parking space for over 250 vehicles, and utilises renewable power by solar energy. Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, MP, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, MP, Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest) Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, and members of the diplomatic community were also in attendance.

