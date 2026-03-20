Visit to Marudi reveals structured, regulated mining operations

A recent visit to the Marudi Mountain in Region Nine presents a clearer picture, one grounded in direct observation and engagement with those operating in the area.

What emerged was a structured, actively regulated mining environment, contrasting sharply with narratives being peddled in the public domain.

A view from the Marudi Mountain

A more structured and monitored operation

In November 2021, an agreement was signed between the Rupununi Miners Association Co-operative Society Limited (RMA), Aurous and Romanex and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) as the regulator to resume mining operations by small-scale miners. The RMA comprises two medium-scale operators and 38 small-scale miners.

The Special Mining Permit (SMP) issued to miners under the 2021 agreement is restricted to 40 miners once registered with RMA.

In 2021, the government facilitated the signing of an agreement between the Rupununi Miners Association Co-operative Society Limited (RMA), Aurous and Romanex and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) as the regulator

With this system in place, operations are now more controlled, enhancing safety and compliance, compared to previous years.

The two medium-scale companies undertake the initial phase of mining by removing and processing material from the mountain. This material is then processed and sold to miners, creating a more organised and controlled flow of activity.

David Benjamin, a miner since 1988

“We used to break the big rocks with our hands and sledge,” David Benjamin, a miner in Marudi since 1998, told the Department of Public Information (DPI) in an interview on the ground.

“Now we get a big crusher come on board to crush the stone to make it smaller. The whole process now is far easier,” Benjamin stated.

This marks a significant improvement from earlier years, when mining activities were largely unregulated.

Gavin Osborne, who has been a miner since he was a teenager

According to Benjamin, “The government is now open back here, and it’s easier for us. We don’t have to spend money to go up the mountain to bring down a load. You just pay for your load, and it reaches you at your door. Everything…changed in a nice way.”

It should be noted that in May 2023, the RMA held its 1st election and a new governing body was elected through a free and democratic process with regional oversight.

It is currently chaired by Romel McKenzie, who is a mining operator.

Materials are being crushed so they can be sold to small-scale miners

Coordinated engagement among key stakeholders

Before and after the 021 agreement was signed, the Ministry of Natural Resources facilitated 11 documented consultations with leaders from deep South Rupununi, underscoring its commitment to Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC).

Notably, following the signing, some 180 residents from the Deep South signed a petition signalling their support for the recommencement of mining activities in the Marudi Mountain.

On Sunday (March 14), the GGMC once again brought the RMA and the South Rupununi District Council (SRDC) to the Marudi mining area to address any concerns and issues they have.

As part of these efforts, the leaders were taken on a guided tour of mining operations, which allowed them to witness first-hand how environmentally friendly practices are being employed.

Leaders have described the recent engagements as a meaningful step toward improved dialogue between communities, miners, and regulatory agencies.

SRDC Chairman, Nicholas Fredericks, who is the SRDC Chairman noted that the process reflects progress, while acknowledging that continued collaboration is necessary. He emphasised that communities are not opposed to mining, but support efforts to ensure it is conducted in a sustainable and responsible manner.

Chairman of the SRDC, Toshao Nicholas Fredericks

“It was unregulated, and now you can see that the main players are here. You have the company of the Rupununi Miner’s Association, you have GGMC, and now with the communities involved, I think there is always room for improvement,” Fredericks said.

Similarly, Toshao Apollo Augustus Isaacs of Karaudarnau highlighted that open discussions allowed stakeholders to address shared environmental concerns and work toward collective solutions.

Toshao of Aishalton, Timothy Williams, also shared similar remarks, noting that the operations are “much more organised” and he is better informed on the operations of the mining activities.

“…we appreciate the organisation and the leadership, both of the miners and the regulatory agencies, and to the extent, the government,” for this undertaking, he told the DPI.

Improved environmental and safety practices

The presence of the GGMC is evident throughout the mining area, with ongoing monitoring and enforcement of regulations to ensure compliance with environmental and operational standards.

Engineer responsible for compliance, Vickram Manoo, on Sunday reiterated that the GGMC maintains a regular on-site presence. “We’re working with the best compliance. We are making sure that the gold is going to the country of Guyana and making sure that whatever requests Toshaos have, we put our best foot forward,” he said.

The SMP was issued with several strict conditions that include a Mine Plan, a Mine Closure Plan, a Social Responsibility Plan and an Environmental Management Plan are adhered to by the miners. An Environmental Bond is required to be paid to the Commission while more importantly, the SMP prohibits any Mercury Use.

Additionally, the GGMC has employed three persons as Community Mines Rangers to monitor the activities in the area.

Gavin Winter, a local monitoring officer with the SRDC

“Mining is safe and environmentally friendly, and we do comply with all these things,” Benjamin told the DPI.

Economic benefits and local impact

Mining operations in Marudi are generating tangible benefits for residents of the Deep South Rupununi, with hundreds of residents employed in the area. Community leaders also pointed out direct support from mining companies, including assistance in response to local needs.

In Karaudarnau, Toshao Isaacs noted that mining revenues have supported long-term development initiatives, with funds strategically allocated through transparent systems.

Projects such as the acquisition of a crusher are managed by publicly elected committees, with regular reporting provided at Village General Meetings (VGMs).

Toshao Apollo Isaacs

Likewise, the GGMC has invested in building a Chicken Rearing Facility for the residents of Aishalton so that they can provide a local supply of chicken to the miners, thereby creating a livelihood opportunity.

In August 2023, the government, with tributes from the mining in Marudi, donated sports gear and weeding machines to ten indigenous villages in the Deep South Rupununi.

Addressing workforce gaps

While concerns have been raised about foreign involvement, particularly the presence of Brazilian workers, this has been linked to a shortage of specialised technical skills locally. An estimated 48 per cent of the workforce consists of Brazilian nationals, primarily engaged in skilled roles.

Stakeholders, including RMA Chairman McKenzie, have indicated a willingness to address this gap through training and capacity-building initiatives aimed at increasing local participation in technical positions.

The national conversation surrounding Marudi has been shaped by concerns over governance, environmental protection, and foreign influence. However, observations from within the mining area suggest a more complex reality.

While discussions on long-term sustainability and transparency will continue, current conditions point to a more organised, monitored, and inclusive mining environment than is often portrayed.