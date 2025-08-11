Voters urged to use website to locate polling stations

The General and Regional Elections are 21 days away, and the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is making every effort to keep the public informed, ensuring a smooth voting process on polling day.

Important information is provided for persons to easily locate their polling stations. This can be done through the Elections Resource Hub on GECOM’s website.

The website can be accessed by clicking on the link below or by scanning the Quick Response (QR) code provided.

https://www.gecom.org.gy/public/home/resource_hub/gre2025#fmps

When visiting the website, a box is provided for persons to enter their Identification (ID) number or their first and last names, along with their date of birth. Immediately, the name and location of your polling station are revealed.

Additionally, the website provides other relevant information regarding the electoral process for the elections, including tools that are designed to keep the electorate informed and educated.

To ensure your name is on the voters’ list, you can also check the website where a comprehensive list of eligible voters is provided.

Alternatively, persons can check a physical copy of the voters list posted at popular locations within their communities, such as a general store, supermarket, school or health Centre.