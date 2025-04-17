VP Jagdeo says APNU+AFC coalition talks were ‘ill-fated’

PPP remains unfazed

Discussions between the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and the Alliance for Change (AFC) were destined to fail Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo said on Thursday, as talks between the two collapsed.

Dr Jagdeo, who also serves as the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic Administration general secretary, believes that the parties could not come up with a consensus candidate because they are only interested in who gets what if they win the government.

“They see government as an opportunity to share spoils. And that is why it was bound to fail because if you’re talking about sharing spoils, then you’re looking at your own selfish corrupt interest in the future,” he stated during a news conference held at Freedom House, Robb St on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, AFC’s David Patterson informed a press conference announced that the opposition parties will not be contesting the 2025 General and Regional Elections as a coalition, since talks resulted into a deadlock. Patterson has since indicated that the possibility of reaching an agreement still exists if the parties decide to change their position before Nomination Day.

Nonetheless, Dr Jagdeo said the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic Administration remains unfazed since it is confident of its vision for the future and its stellar track record in delivering its promises to the people.

He added that the opposition is in a difficult position because they have no track record, a credibility gap, and a competence gap, and their divisive policies of racism will not bring the country together.

Dr Jagdeo added. “The talks they said have collapsed and they are going to go on their own, but they’re not ruling out the coalition before nomination day…when the AFC goes on the ground and they realise that nobody is listening to them, they would probably try to crawl back within the APNU fold,”

The government official reiterated that unlike the opposition parties who visibly have no vision for Guyana, the ruling PPP/C Administration is guided by comprehensive development strategies. These include the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, National Development Strategy and the Poverty Reduction Strategy, among others.

“All of these create the macro vision and they underpin the programmes, policies and projects of our government. They are all aimed towards a particular objective for all of our people…that is what you would have to contend with [but] you do not have any plan.”

In 2015, the two parties joined forces and contested the General and Regional elections and unseated the previous PPP/C Administration. Fast forward to 2020 and they contested together but were unsuccessful.

Since its assumption to office, the administration has embarked on several transformative projects like the gas-to-energy project at Wales, the modern four-lane high span bridge across the Demerara Rive and have constructed and rehabilitee thousands of roads across Guyana.

Guyanese have also benefitted from a suite of measures like the $100,000 cash grant for adults, the $100,000 cash grant for newborns, an increase in their old age pensions and the education grants, among many others.

