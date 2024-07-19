Vriesland residents happy as Gov’t addresses road issue

Residents of Vriesland, West Bank Demerara have expressed their satisfaction with the government’s urgent decision to repair their road.

During an inspection on Friday, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill appointed Diamond Construction based within the community to execute the works.

This swift action will alleviate the issues being faced by residents since the thoroughfare deteriorated due to heavy-laden trucks traversing the area.

The road works have since commenced and Junior Garnett is among many who use the thoroughfare daily to access his home.

Deplorable condition of Vriesland roadway Deplorable condition of Vriesland roadway Road works have commenced Deplorable condition of Vriesland roadway Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar engages residents of Vriesland, Region Three Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill engages residents of Vriesland, Region Three

He told the Department of Public Information (DPI), “We needed this a long time. vehicles can’t come in or come out if we have an emergency. It is very good that the minister came.”

Another resident, Nadie Budwah shared similar sentiments, noting that her mind is at peace, now that restorative works have started.

As for Feroze Gulabram, she added, “Well we are happy because we have been calling for this for a long time.”

Addressing the residents, Minister Edghill said, “We have to be able to give people access immediately. Let’s start work on the entire stretch today. We are going to procure the materials to fill the craters to bring the road up to a level that people could drive,” the minister stated.

He reiterated the government’s stance against contractors who disrespect and insult citizens in their operational areas.

Minister Edghill outlined conditions for operators to continue their activities within the community.

These include maintaining the roadway, respecting residents, and adhering to a speed limit. Operators will also be required to sign an agreement committing to these conditions.

“There must be a better relationship between operators and citizens while they are executing contracts on behalf of the government. Bullyism will not be the standard in which we will tolerate. People are always willing to tolerate inconvenience but they cannot tolerate people being insulting and abusive towards them,” he asserted.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar was also present during the engagement.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

