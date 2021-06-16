Wales Development Authority to be ‘industrial centre of Caribbean’

– President Ali

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali says the Wales Development Authority (WDA) will be recognised as the “industrial centre of the Caribbean.”

The project, which will be established at Wales, West Bank Demerara, is set to employ more than 3000 people and would bolster the manufacturing and services sector.

President Ali made those statements in his keynote address at the 10th Caribbean Urban Forum on Wednesday.

“In Guyana, we have the vision of the transformation of depressed rural areas into new, urban growth centres, through the attraction of investment, and aided by a facility like the Wales Development Authority.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana

The oil and gas sector will bring with it many opportunities in industrialisation and in manufacturing – two areas that are critical in job creation, but two areas that also bring with it tremendous challenge in planning in terms of the environment, in terms of settlements, and access to waterfront areas.”

The President said the Wales community will serve as the district for industrial development and manufacturing, and would be the zone where the gas pipeline will terminate and the gas-powered energy plant built.

“This offers tremendous opportunity for regional planners, a new area of development,” he said.

Further to that, President Ali pointed out that the WDA will not only generate much-needed employment across the different enterprises that will fall within its purview, but indirect employment as well.

“And when I speak of employment here, I am not only speaking of employment within Guyana, but employment opportunities for citizens of CARICOM itself and further afield of course.”

The Head of State encouraged the University of Guyana and the University of the West Indies to be part of the transformational agenda.

The establishment of the WDA is coupled with the planned gas-to-shore mega project set to be completed in 2023 along the West Bank Demerara. With the project on stream, Guyana will be able to expand its manufacturing opportunities with a low-cost source of energy. The forum was themed, ‘Urbanisation: Processes, Policies and Emerging Challenges.’