Walk held to raise autism awareness

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony on Sunday joined scores of participants in an Autism Walk, aimed at raising awareness and highlighting the need to improve the quality of life for persons living with autism.

The walk, which began at the Burnham Basketball Court and ended at the National Park in Thomas Lands, Georgetown, sought to bring attention to the condition that affects many families across Guyana.

During his remarks, Minister Anthony acknowledged the work being done by organisations like ‘Sameir Uniquely Me’ and praised their efforts in providing a wide range of services to help families affected by autism.

‘In the public sector, we have been working to encourage and expand the services that we offer. We have seen that organisations like Sameir Uniquely Me and other organisations have stepped in and have been offering a wide range of services. We must commend them all,” Minister Anthony expressed.

He also emphasised the need to continue raising awareness so that more people can understand how to deal with persons who live with the condition and assist their families in providing better care.

Minister Anthony also took a moment to reflect on the contributions of the late Dr Hardat Persaud, a paediatrician who provided care to children in Guyana for many years before his passing.

He extended his appreciation to Sameir Uniquely Me for its tribute to the late doctor.

