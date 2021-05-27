Warapoka responding to COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Residents of Warapoka located along the Waini River in the Moruca Sub-district, Region One, have responded positively to the Ministry of Health Regional Health Service’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the village.

Last Friday, a team led by the Ministry’s Director General, Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo conducted a specialist medical outreach and COVID-19 sensitisation and vaccination campaign in the village.

Warapoka Health Post

Toshao Jeremy Boyle expressed appreciation for the visit. He said misinformation about the disease and vaccine is being spread via the internet.

“Because of Facebook, we have access to it a little bit better now … we have some service and I think that misinformation that is going around is really damaging, we in the interior and a lot of people tend to believe everything on Facebook is true, so I would say we need more sensitisation and a little bit more regular visit, not only depending on the health worker here,” Toshao Boyle said.

Toshao of Warapoka, Mr. Jeremy Boyle, receives his second dose COVID-19 vaccine

He reiterated his appreciation for the visit, noting its timeliness and importance.

“I’m a Christian right, so Jesus said that you are less respected in your own hometown. So, I think it is practical everywhere you go you would find people tend to listen to people outside, for whatever reason I don’t know, but I think that is why we need to work together and I am happy for this visit today,” he added.

Warapoka is home to Guyana’s Harpy Eagle. With tourism becoming the community’s main economic activity, Toshao Boyle said further sensitisation about the deadly disease is needed.

COVID-19 vaccination drive in Warapoka

The Toshao said he is happy that residents have been responding positively to the vaccination campaign.

“Last month when we had the medical team from Kumaka District Hospital come in here, I was very happy to see we had 50 something people at the first go, to me that is success, and even though we have a long way to go, I think it’s a good start, so, I’m really happy today again we could have this medical outreach for the second dose.”

Toshao Boyle wants the Government to continue its COVID-19 campaign in all regions, especially remote indigenous communities.

COVID-19 vaccination drive in Warapoka

Meanwhile, residents who took their vaccines said they did so willingly to protect themselves and their families.

Principal of the Warapoka Primary School, Ms. Donna Charles-Rodrigues said inspite of hearing and seeing things on the internet, she decided that it would be in her best interest to take the vaccine.

“Trying to take care of my health and my family and so I came not with fright but bold to take it, and it was normal, just a little drowsy feeling in the afternoon but that was over quickly. I did not get no other side effect or whatever.”

Senior citizen, Ms. Claris Boyle, is advising those persons who have not yet taken the vaccine to do so quickly and protect themselves from the Coronavirus.

“I want y’all to come to take the vaccine. Because I take the vaccine, I feel good, I could jug more load, I still fetching quate on my back, about 50 lbs pound cassava I fetch on my back, firewood,” she said.

Senior resident of Warapoka, Ms. Claris Boyle

Trainee teacher, Mr. Joseph Boyle said the vaccine was just like any other.

“The reason why I took the vaccine is because I know COVID-19 is a virus that kills and make you get sick very quickly, you can die at any time, so that’s the reason why I took the vaccine, it’s my personal choice.” Warapoka was one of several communities which was under observation by the Ministry of Health and the COVID-19 Task Force late last year, due to the high number of imported cases. With a population of approximately 601 people, strict safety measures have since been instituted to prevent a recurrence.