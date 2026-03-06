Water management, reducing post-harvest loss high on Guyana’s agriculture development agenda – Min. Mustapha

-says forests are economic assets that provide global climate services

While speaking during a ministerial roundtable on Policy Pathways to Sustainable Agriculture and Forest Management for Climate-Resilient Development during the 39th Session of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) Regional Conference for Latin America and the Caribbean (LARC 39), Agriculture Minister, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha, said that water management and reducing post-harvest losses are critical to advancing agricultural development in Guyana.

He further stated that because Guyana’s agricultural lands are located on a low coastal plain, effective drainage and irrigation systems are essential.

“In recent years, we have undertaken major works to rehabilitate canals, kokers, pump stations, and irrigation systems across the main agricultural regions. These investments help farmers manage both extreme rainfall events and dry spells, which are becoming more frequent with climate change,” he explained.

Minister Mustapha also said that while reducing post-harvest losses is often overlooked in discussions of climate resilience, it remains a critical area. He noted that over the last five years, Guyana has been investing in modern technologies to enable farmers to produce more while reducing climate risks.

“We are investing in drying floors, improved milling facilities, and climate-controlled storage and silos so that farmers can protect their crops from spoilage and maintain quality during increasingly erratic weather patterns. In addition, we are investing in modern agricultural technologies that enable farmers to produce more while reducing climate risks. Across the country, we are supporting the development of shade houses, hydroponic systems, and tunnel-ventilated poultry facilities. These systems allow farmers to control temperature, water, and pests more effectively, making food production more stable even under variable climatic conditions,” he noted.

Minister Mustapha, who is also the outgoing Chair of the conference, said that the government’s policy challenge has always been focused on how the country can produce more food without putting pressure on its forests, while helping farmers adapt to a changing climate.

“Guyana is one of the most forested countries in the world. About 86 percent of our landmass remains covered by forests. At the same time, most of our agriculture takes place on a very narrow coastal belt, much of it below sea level and highly vulnerable to flooding, heavy rainfall, and increasingly unpredictable dry periods. So, our policy challenge has always been clear: how do we produce more food without putting pressure on our forests, and how do we help farmers adapt to a changing climate? Our response has been to focus on three areas: protecting forests as national assets, increasing agricultural productivity on existing lands, and building climate resilience into our farming systems. The overarching framework for this approach is the Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030. This strategy recognizes that forests are not simply environmental resources but also economic assets that provide global climate services. Through our participation in the voluntary carbon market and our partnership with the Architecture for REDD+ Transactions, Guyana has already earned over US$750 million from forest carbon credits,” he explained.

He also underscored that a key principle for the government is ensuring that the people who protect the forests benefit from the proceeds received for their preservation. Under this policy, Indigenous and hinterland communities that benefit from these revenues are able to invest in eco-tourism, village enterprises, and other sustainable livelihoods.

The Minister also spoke about the importance of effective land-use management in agriculture, noting that even as agriculture expands, the government is ensuring that development takes place primarily on lands already designated for agricultural purposes, including savannah areas rather than forested landscapes.

“This is one of the reasons why Guyana continues to maintain one of the lowest deforestation rates in the world,” Minister Mustapha maintained.

He further emphasized that, for Guyana, productivity matters. When farmers can produce more on existing lands, the pressure to expand into forests is reduced. He also noted that climate resilience requires strong infrastructure, particularly drainage and irrigation systems, storage facilities, and research systems that enable farmers to adapt to changing conditions.