‘We are continuously supporting victims of sexual assault, violence’ – Minister Persaud

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud reiterated the government’s commitment to providing continuous support to victims of sexual assault and violence.

The minister emphasised, “Our [government] support for the survivors of sexual assault is a national exercise,” during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Friday.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Hon. Dr. Vindhya Persaud

She was adamant that there are many services that victims can assess in this fight aimed at eliminating sex crimes, gender-based violence and sexual violence in society.

Minister Persaud said also the idea is to get the help to the population while at the same time ensuring that the preventative work continues throughout Guyana.

This, she said, is the aim of constant outreaches that the ministry is undertaking.

Minister Persaud said strongly that the National Exercise involves the government teaming up with multi-stakeholders to ensure that sexual assault, sex abuse and the gender-based violence victims get the help they need to recover from their trauma and lead productive lives.

Meanwhile, the minister highlighted that a magnitude of persons are vulnerable to sexual assault.

She stated that in some cases, victims are unaware of the course of action to be taken.

The ministry, therefore, will be conducting a series of sensitisation drives across the country geared at outlining the many supportive services, methods of reporting and legislations available to victims.

Additionally, the male population will benefit from an educational and awareness exercise through the form of a cook out.

The awareness drives will be led by ministry’s Sexual Offence and Domestic Violence Policy Unit, Gender Affairs Bureau and Trafficking in Persons Unit.

This month is Sexual Assault Awareness month which is being observed under the theme “Building Connect Communities”.

