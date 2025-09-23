‘We are deeply concerned about the loss of life’ – Labour minister 

— visits the site of a construction accident

Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith, made an emergency visit on Monday afternoon to a construction site in Bachelor’s Adventure along the Railway Embankment, where an accident had occurred.

The minister briefed the Department of Public Information about what occurred and provided an update.

Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith, speaking to members of the media

“From what we have been told, the eastern wall at this construction site collapsed inward and from the initial reports given to me by investigators, someone was trapped under the concrete that fell inward, and I believe that the person is now deceased,” he said.

He further stated that an active investigation was ongoing to determine whether any other workers were trapped under the debris of the collapsed wall.

“A life has been lost, and we are concerned. There is no circumstance where we would like to see someone die on a worksite. The safety and health of every worker is of extreme importance to not only my ministry, but this government,” Minister Griffith emphasised.

The site at Bachelor’s Adventure along the Railway Embankment, where an accident occurred

He noted that the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development promptly assisted by providing an excavator that aided in the removal of the rubble.

“What is of importance to me now is ensuring that there is no one trapped under [the rubble],” the minister said.

The government will conduct spot checks at worksites to make sure all measures are taken to protect the health and safety of workers.

“I intend to come into the field, onto worksites and get inspections done to see that all construction sites are complying with the occupational health and safety requirements,” Griffith stated.

The minister further emphasised that his ministry has teams of occupational health and safety workers set up in each region who will carry out inspections of worksites on a regular basis.

“In the coming days, I intend to visit as many sites as possible… This office has been decentralised, so in every region, an office has been set up (with occupational health and safety workers) to ensure that regular inspections are being conducted,” he outlined.