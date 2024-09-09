“We are proud of what you have achieved in your adopted homeland” says Ashni Singh to the Guyanese Diaspora

– as he delivers greetings from President Ali and his Government at Schenectady Caribbean Day celebration

As Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsible for Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh wrapped up his four-day visit to the United States of America (USA) yesterday, he met thousands of Guyanese in the Diaspora during the Caribbean Day celebration in Schenectady, New York. During the event, Dr. Singh delivered greetings to the event’s attendees from President Irfaan Ali and his Government. While there, he also met and interacted with several legislators and elected representatives for the area including Congressman Paul Tonko, Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, Majority Leader John Mootooveren, Deputy Chair Philip Fields and other elected officials.

Addressing attendees at the event Dr. Singh explained that the time when Guyanese travelled abroad and never returned to Guyana is long gone.

“In today’s modern world, we have seen how our Guyanese brothers and sisters have travelled to every corner of the world and to the United States of America and especially New York and cities like Schenectady and elsewhere. Those of us in Guyana and in particular, this People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government, of which I am a member, are incredibly proud to see how our Guyanese brothers and sisters have distinguished themselves all across the USA and all across the world,” the Senior Minister told the Diaspora.

He added that Government is proud to see many of those who migrated elected to City Councils, to State assemblies and other elected and legislative positions in their adopted countries.

Ït fills us with pride to see our Guyanese brothers and sisters establish businesses and grow their businesses. It fills us with pride to see our Guyanese brothers and sisters improve their own well-being, build their own prosperity and most importantly, it fills us with pride and love to see that no matter what new connections they have developed in their new homes and no matter how successfully they do in their new homes, their love for Guyana remains strong,” Dr. Singh added.

The Senior Minister assured the Diaspora that Government has been continuing aggressively to transform Guyana, noting that many who would have already visited would have witnessed this transformation for themselves.

“You have seen how the face of our country is being transformed. You have seen the new opportunities that are being created, you have seen how the faces of your villages are being changed and being improved. We know that many of you have established very strong roots where you now live but as Guyana does well, we want to see you visiting that home more often and returning to Guyana, because no matter how strong roots you have established elsewhere, Guyana will still always be your home too.” Dr. Singh assured the Diaspora.

The Senior Minister explained to the Diaspora that despite the long and difficult journey that Government has had, especially in 2020, the current administration was able to confront the challenges of protecting the country’s democracy, and he thanked all the Guyanese Americans who got their Congressman, Senators, Mayors and Councillors to speak out and to defend their country’s democracy. The Caribbean Day event saw thousands of Guyanese and others from the Caribbean showcasing their culture through dances and songs and other displays while Guyanese performers included Terry Gajraj and Adrian Dutchin.

