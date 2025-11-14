“We know what our commitments are and we are going to deliver on every one” – President Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali was in his element at Thursday’s launch of the opening of GuyExpo 2025, delivering a speech that addressed the critics of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government with facts, coupled with a comprehensive vision that stitched together the last five years, the state of country’s economy now, and what the people of Guyana can expect in the coming five years.

The president made several important declarations while addressing the grand opening of Guyana’s premier exhibition, GuyExpo 2025, at the National Exhibition Centre in Sophia, Georgetown, on Thursday evening.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, as he addressed the crowd on Thursday evening

Speaking directly to the nay-sayers of the PPP/C government, President Ali garnered a loud and approving round of applause when he declared, “Whether it’s cash, grant, incentives, subsidies, you don’t need to remind us. We know what our commitments are, and we are going to deliver on every one of them, faster, better, greater.”

The head of state said his government is focused on growing wealth, building prosperity and improving livelihoods; not simplistic things.

“This is….serious business. This is not social media games,” the president emphasised.

The government is committed to providing a cash grant before the end of the year, a zero-interest development bank, more support for the vulnerable among other targeted measures.

Note: We at DPI will bring you the major highlights of President Ali’s speech at the launch of GuyExpo2025