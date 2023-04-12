WE LIFT 3 Expo to showcase over 200 Guyanese female-owned businesses

Hundreds of women in business will be provided the opportunity to showcase their talent, innovation, and creativity centre stage at the Women Empowerment, Leading, Innovating, Flourishing Together (WE LIFT) 3 Expo.

The exhibition is set for April 15 and 16 at the Movietowne Parking Lot, East Coast Demerara from 11:00 to 18:00 hours and will see some 200 female-owned businesses showcasing their unique and diverse range of products and services.

This year’s event is centred around an eclectic upmarket featuring unique businesses owned by women only.

From graphic design services to delicious baked goods, organic henna, handmade scented candles, and body bars, there is something for everyone.

A few exhibitors shared their inspiration behind the development of their businesses.

SL Creative Design is one such business, offering expert graphic design services, including logos, business cards, invitations, and even promotional items.

Owner, Shivanie Lilman has always had a passion for art and craft, and her business has grown exponentially since its inception in 2020.

Artsy Tartsy is another must-visit booth, showcasing its online-based bakery and catering services. Owner, Tasneem Akbar is passionate about the science of baking and has been experimenting with recipes since her teenage years.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Vindhya Persaud checking out the booth at WE LIFT 2

Her baked goods, including cakes, pastries, and savoury products are sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.

Green Diamond Foods owned by Michellina Richmond, is a business born out of necessity. Facing challenges with spoiled produce on the family farm, Michellina decided to start processing, and her business has grown rapidly since its establishment in 2016. The company currently employs six women.

Sunbeam Career Development, owned by Elon Alonzo, offers courses, programmes, and services for learning and development. With the flexibility to complete courses at one’s own pace, Sunbeam Career Development has attracted over 100 individuals during the pandemic.

Henna by Fadelah will be another exciting exhibitor at WE LIFT 3. Owner, Fadelah Mushirah Jumrally has a passion for creating intricate henna designs and uses only organic, all-natural ingredients to make her signature henna cones.

Essentials Home and Body is another business that focuses on wellness, with its handmade scented candles and shampoo, and body bars designed to support stress-related conditions.

Owners, Rasheeda Yansen and Candacy Gravesande believe that everyone deserves access to products that help them feel their best.

Gacarma GY, owned by Gabriella Rodriguez offers uniquely inspired food, including her signature creation, the ‘pizza burger.’ Inspired by her mother’s perseverance in opening a food business while raising four children, Gabriella’s business is a true testament to the power of determination.

Meanwhile, the event is sponsored by prominent organisations including Nations, Spotlight Initiative, and Exxon Mobil, and will offer patrons the opportunity to shop locally and support female entrepreneurs in the process.

WE LIFT 3 promises to be a unique and exciting event that celebrates the creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit of female business owners in Guyana.

The expo is said to be the largest expo of its kind in the Caribbean.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

