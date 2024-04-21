‘WE LIFT’ 4 commences at National Aquatic centre

The two-day ‘WE LIFT 4’ exposition kicked off on Saturday at the National Aquatic Centre, Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, where over 250 women-owned businesses and fashion designers proudly displayed their goods and services.

Officially declaring the women-centric expo opened, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud said the event promises a celebration of female entrepreneurship and innovation.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud at WE LIFT 4, held at the National Aquatic Centre, Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

“Women are eager for the opportunity and we are providing it in so many ways. It is important to influence and inspire generations of women every day so that they can see their own self worth, their potential and not leave it there but to utilise in the many ways, you are seeing it unfold this afternoon in such a creative way.”

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with several exhibitors exhibitors, each brimming with enthusiasm to showcase their ventures at the women-centric event.

shots of the Fashion Show

Felicity Sonaram, the proud owner of Pixie Hallow Makes, a crochet business, expressed her excitement.

“I think this is really, really great. It allows small businesses like myself, upcoming businesses to get the word out there to let people know hey I am here and this is what I do and I am really excited for the opportunity to do so,” she said.

Amirah Ally, owner of Rads Custom Rugs, shared her perspective on the expo, highlighting its importance for businesses like hers, which are in their beginning stages.

scenes from WE LIFT 4

“This is actually really good because in this way it allows us to put ourselves out there so others will get to know about our product because like me I am home based and I rely on these events to get a bit of exposure.”

Even the youngest entrepreneurs found a platform at WE LIFT 4. Eight-year-old Ashiana Singh seized the opportunity to showcase her budding seasoning business, expressing gratitude for the chance to sell healthy products to patrons.

Among the array of businesses, The Sea Moss Sanctuary stood out, owned by Abeda Alexander. The sanctuary offers sea moss and sea moss-infused juices and products aimed at nurturing people’s health through nature.

Alexander emphasised the significance of platforms such as WE LIFT, in empowering women and encouraging them to explore and expand their horizons.

“Considering the fact that women are usually in oppressed situations it is a good platform to empower women as well as to encourage them to go out, expand, and explore,” she said.

As the expo continues into Sunday, April 21, from 2:00 hrs to 20:00 hrs, citizens are encouraged to partake in the largest women-centric expo, free of cost.

