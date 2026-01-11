WE LIFT 6 to be bigger, more creative this year

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security is committed to making ‘WE LIFT 6’ bigger and more creative this year. The event will be held from March 6 to 8 at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) in Liliendaal.

The WE LIFT exposition was launched in 2021 to support female entrepreneurs, promote economic empowerment, and provide training and resources to help women achieve financial independence.

Minister Vindhya Persaud on the final day of WE LIFT 5

During a Facebook broadcast on Sunday, Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud said the event will feature more than 400 women-owned businesses.

She noted that preparation is underway at the ACCC to ensure the event meets its goals.

“I met with my team, I gave them the direction, what I wanted it to look like, the vision of WE LIFT 2026, and they hit the ground running,” Minister Persaud stated.

We Lift 6 will continue the ministry’s commitment to women’s empowerment by providing opportunities for business exposure and networking, while celebrating innovation and entrepreneurship.

“We’ll be reaching out, but I wanted to get the ball rolling early,” Minister Persaud added, emphasising the importance of collaboration in delivering a successful event.

Under the theme “Let Her Bloom,” WE LIFT 2026 is expected to see thousands of patrons and stakeholders, reinforcing its role as one of Guyana’s platforms for advancing women-led businesses.