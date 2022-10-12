‘We need to pay attention to our girl children’ – Min. Persaud

– Guyana joins in celebrating International Day of the Girl Child

As Guyana joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Day of the Girl Child, Human Services and Social Security Minister, Dr Vindhya Persaud is urging that special attention be paid to our girl children.

She noted that society must confront the challenges they are facing to have successful women in society who can contribute to Guyana’s development in a myriad of ways.

Minister Persaud expressed those sentiments to the media on Tuesday on the sidelines of an event hosted at the Herdmanston Lodge.

The celebration, now in its tenth year was held under the theme “Our time is now—our rights, our future. “

Minister Persaud said that this day is important not only to the ministry and its agencies but to everyone.

“The International Day of the Girl Child is a very important reminder to everyone. We need to pay attention to our girl children. These girls will morph into adults, into women, and we need to confront their problems and what they are experiencing as girl children,” the Minister said.

Hon. Dr Vindhya Persaud, Human Services and Social Security Minister

The minister noted that the aim is to ensure that girls evolve into confident, fearless women,

“who have extremely excellent self-worth and self-esteem.”

Meanwhile, as people in every corner of the world become more aware of the needs of girls notably educational needs and health, Dr Persaud reinforced the need to eradicate violence against girls.

“Here in Guyana, I want this message to resonate outwards in our communities all across the country…That we should always ensure that in this beautiful land of Guyana, girl children are able to seize the opportunity to have an education… That girl children should be given the opportunity to education at every level including a tertiary one, and if there is an inclination towards technical vocational training, I hope that they are also able to take such opportunities.”

The girl child needs access to universal primary education

On December 19, 2011, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 66/170 to declare October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child, to recognise girls’ rights and the unique challenges girls face around the world.

The Government of Guyana through the ministry annually recognise the importance, influence, and budding talents of girls and promotes the opening-up of more opportunities for them. The occasion is also designed to raise awareness of gender-based issues such as the digital divide, poor learning opportunities, violence and exploitation of girls.

