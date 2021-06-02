‘We want to farm!’ Ithaca residents tell Agriculture Minister

as two-day flood-assessment exercise continues in Region Five

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha today met farmers of Ithaca village, Region Five, as part of a two-day flood assessment exercise in the Region.

During the engagement, farmers said they are willing to work with the Government to resuscitate farming in the village.

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha while engaging residents from Ithaca

Farmer, Mr. Gary Linton said Ithaca was once the main agriculture producing village in the Region.

“In the 1980s, we were the largest agriculture producing village in Region Five. We used to supply all over Berbice with provision. We used to supply GMC. We had a market-day in here every Sunday.

From in the 80s, Desmond Hoyte gave the lands away and all the free flow water was cut off from us. That is when we started having irrigation problems. Growing up, our work was on the farm. We grew up on the farm and from the 80s to now we’ve been suffering. Most of the farmlands are now covered in bush. We need to get farming going again. We want to farm.”

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha engages a resident from Ithaca

Another farmer said the villagers are willing to go back to the fields but added that a comprehensive irrigation system needs to be put in place first.

“We have an issue with water management. It is an age-old issue that developed after the lands were taken from the villagers and given to someone else. If agriculture in Ithaca is going to see its fullest potential, a detailed study has to be done.

We need the engineers to come in and study the design of Ithaca Village. Study what the topological layout is saying. Come up with an idea with the people and draft an irrigation system. We are here and we are ready to collaborate,” he said.

Residents from Belladrum during their engagement with Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha

Minister Mustapha told residents the Ministry was prepared to work with the community to get agriculture up and running again. He told them that they should develop a Community Development Council (CDC) that would represent the interests of the village and build an agricultural programme with input from all the farmers.

“As Minister, I want to see agriculture in Ithaca restored. Our technical officers will work with you to develop a system where irrigation is supplied to the village for farming. You should also form a CDC because I was told that this village does not have one. I’ve been working with various groups across the country.

When groups are formed it becomes easier for Government to work with you. We also want the beneficiaries from the communities to be involved in the execution of these works. That way, employment is created and works are done to a standard because you know and understand the importance of executing these works efficiently. A CDC has to be formed because there needs to be a foundation and things have to be done in an organized manner. The Ministry of Local Government has a department that these groups register with. Once this is done, the CDCs would be able to benefit from many community development initiatives. That’s the way we want to work,” Minister Mustapha said.

The Minister also told the villagers that drainage works are ongoing to bring relief to flooded areas.

Minister Mustapha while engaging residents from Rosignol

“Right now, we have an excavator working in the area to clear some of the canals so that the water can drain out. I was just told about two outfalls that are blocked so I’ve instructed the NDIA to send their technical officers to look at what can be done to have those cleared.

The Regional Member of Parliament and the Regional Chairman will also be coming back to the village to help them to form a CDC so that we can get things going,” Minister Mustapha said.

The Minister also met residents from Blairmont, Shieldstown, Rosignol, Champagne, and Belladrum. He said the Government is working aggressively to ensure flooded areas are drained as soon as possible.

The Minister also said extension officers are currently conducting flood-assessments in the affected villages. Once those assessments are complete, the Ministry will be looking at ways to offer assistance in the form of planting materials and other inputs to help farmers return to their lands.