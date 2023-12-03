‘We will stand and defend Essequibo’ – Min. Singh tells Region Six residents

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh has made it clear that whatever the circumstances may be regarding the ongoing border controversy, Guyana stands ready to defend its Essequibo region.

On Sunday, Minister Singh joined Region Six residents who turned out in their numbers in prayer, while joining hands to demonstrate unity.

The show of solidarity forms part of a series of events organised by the government in wake of the December 3 referendum by Venezuela.

“We might be perceived as a small country, but smallness is not to be mistaken for weakness, and we are prepared to show the full force and might of the Guyanese people because we will stand always and defend what is ours and Essequibo is very much ours.

“Let me thank all of you who have come out in the various locations throughout Region Six since 6 o’clock this morning, and in some cases before, in this remarkable show of solidarity that has spread across the whole of Guyana,” Minister Singh remarked.

The senior minister underscored that Guyana has always comprised three counties ─ Berbice, Demerara, and Essequibo.

Reinforcing Guyana’s position that the 1899 Arbitral Award was a full, final, and perfect settlement of the boundaries between Guyana and Venezuela, Dr. Singh stressed that Guyanese will continue to defend the land that legally belongs to them.

The genesis of the Guyana/Venezuela controversy dates back to the 1899 Arbitral Award, a landmark decision that defined the land boundary between then-British Guiana and Venezuela.

Regional Chairman, David Armogan, senior officers of the Guyana Police Force, and other government officials were also in attendance at the event.

Several government ministers and other officials have joined groups across Guyana in the circle of unity exercise, where hands are held to send a clear message that the nation is in one accord and will not fail in its effort to ensure Essequibo remains here.

