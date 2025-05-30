‘We will win the next elections handsomely’ – GS Jagdeo

Says manifesto to now benefit from public consultation

Confirming that his party, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), is fully prepared to contest the upcoming national elections, General Secretary Dr Bharrat Jagdeo said he expects them to win the next elections “handsomely”.

Dr Jagdeo made these remarks during his recent press conference at Freedom House on Thursday.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

“We’ll win the elections handsomely, and [it is] because of the work that we’ve done,” Dr Jagdeo affirmed.

The general secretary, who also performs the duties of vice president, said this position is supported by the internal polls that have been conducted by the party.

“We have a lot of polling done. So, we know exactly, and it’s detailed…our polling stacks up extremely well,” Dr Jagdeo said, comparing the PPP/C to other political hopefuls contending the upcoming national elections.

Even as the government continues to execute its responsibility to deliver services to the people, Dr Jagdeo said that his party has been preparing for the electoral process for nearly a year, and is prepared in every area.

Further, Dr Jagdeo said that work is ongoing to conclude the work on the manifesto – the document that will be the social contract should his party return to the halls of power.

“We are now pooling [ideas] together under various heads…and we are now going to go to a public consultation…to discuss it first,” he explained.

Before the official manifesto is launched, however, the general secretary said that smaller documents will be circulated highlighting the achievements of the government over the last five years.

“People will see some of these broad ideas in the documents that we already have that we will circulate widely,” Dr Jagdeo explained.

Over the last five years, the PPP/C government has fulfilled virtually all of the promises made to the Guyanese populace.

