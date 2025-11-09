Website to report bullying to be introduced in schools 



— as Education Ministry launches a national anti-bullying campaign

In a major step toward creating safer and more compassionate learning environments, the Ministry of Education will soon introduce Moral and Civic Education as part of the national school curriculum, along with a website for reporting bullying.

The announcement was made by Minister of Education, Sonia Parag, who led discussions at the Ministry’s national anti-bullying consultation, held on Saturday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

Minister of Education, Sonia Parag, delivering the feature remarks

The initiative forms part of a comprehensive national effort to eradicate bullying from schools and promote positive values among students.

Minister Parag emphasised that moral and civic education will help nurture empathy, kindness, and responsibility in the next generation.

“Moral education should be the foundation upon which we become better human beings as we grow,” she explained.

She explained the importance of the interventions, stating that they will “make acts of kindness and goodwill a habit that is very difficult to break.”

As part of this new campaign, the Ministry of Education also launched the Management Information System Unit (MISU) platform. The secure digital reporting tool will enable students, parents, and teachers to report incidents of bullying or harassment. The website can be accessed here:

https://education.gov.gy/abrs/



The system facilitates swift communication between schools and the ministry while ensuring the privacy and protection of all individuals involved.

Screenshot of the website to report bullying launched by the Ministry of Education

“The goal is to promote accountability, encourage a culture of respect, and strengthen the overall well-being of students,” Minister Parag said, noting that the platform will be available through the Ministry’s official channels.

The consultation brought together a diverse number of stakeholders, including education officers, guidance counsellors, civil society representatives, and members of the private sector, all united under one goal: to make schools safer and more inclusive.

Teachers, parents, students and stakeholders gathered in the dome of the Arthur Chung Conference Centre

Minister Parag reaffirmed that the government maintains a zero-tolerance approach to bullying in all its forms, whether between students, teacher-to-student, or among staff. She noted that tackling the issue requires both accountability and compassion.

“Bullying cannot be treated as a passing issue or glossed over,” she said. “We must have frank conversations and practical solutions that take into account the social environments from which children come. It’s not a one-size-fits-all approach.”

To ensure sustained and coordinated action, a multi-ministerial task force will soon be established among the Ministries of Education, Home Affairs, Human Services, and Legal Affairs. The task force will oversee the development of a structured plan, including possible legislative amendments and the rollout of school-based policies and standard operating procedures.

Minister Parag further underscored that eradicating bullying will take consistent effort and community involvement.

“It starts in our schools, but it also starts in our homes,” she urged. “Parents, teachers, and the wider community must all take responsibility. We have to be the guardians of every single child in this country.”

The event marked the first in a series of national consultations that will include follow-up sessions with students, educators, psychologists, and other key groups to develop a holistic anti-bullying policy framework.