Welfare officers, school counsellors get restorative justice training

Some 30 welfare officers and school counsellors have begun a rigorous two-day training in restorative justice, paving the way for its implementation within the school system.

The session was opened on Tuesday at the Guyana Police Force Training Centre in Georgetown.

The Director of the Restorative Justice Centre, William Boston underscored that this is not a one-off activity, as various refresher and advanced courses will be implemented to address knowledge and understanding gaps.

“This is the beginning of the journey. There will be a need for engagements with the authorities of the Ministry of Education to help with the infusion because we are advocating its infusion into your formal system. We are also going to be building capacity in Guyana for localised training,” he explained.

There are only 11 certified restorative justice trainers in Guyana.

“I want to commit, on behalf of the minister, that the opportunity will be given for persons from corps such as this to become a trainer-of-trainers so that you in your own way can help us to train within the Ministry of Education,” Boston assured.

Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Legal Affairs, Adele Cole-Clarke

This sentiment was echoed by the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Legal Affairs, Adele Cole-Clarke.

She added that the doctrine can have a significant positive impact on individuals, communities, and society as a whole.

According to the PS, the government’s thrust to implement the programme requires the full support of all key facets of society.

“There is a need for sensitisation and awareness among our citizens and the training of key stakeholders such as this group of school welfare officers and counsellors. Your role in understanding and implementing the system of restorative justice is pivotal,” she emphasised.

She pointed out that restorative justice can help to create a more peaceful and harmonious society. It teaches individuals how to resolve conflicts in a constructive and non-violent manner.

Senior Schools’ Welfare Officer, Cornella Leitch

Meanwhile, Senior Schools’ Welfare Officer, Cornella Leitch noted that practising the doctrine in schools would foster a shift away from corporal punishment. The senior officer recognised that while this is a default approach to discipline in many schools, it is essential that new techniques are implemented, as these would prove more efficient.

“We deal with children, and this restorative justice practice will help us to understand the situation and… help people understand their action and how their action impacted others and what they can do in correcting their actions. We know bullying and violence in school and all these things are high out there, so let us use these techniques and see how we can do better in our school,” Leitch stated.

Restorative justice is an alternative approach to justice that seeks to repair harm in the aftermath of a crime by allowing offenders to reconcile with the victim and community. This process prioritises healing and accountability.

It also aims to identify the origin of deviant behaviour and address it before they engage in the formal legal system.

This approach only applies to minor, non-violent offences, and allows the offender to give back to the community while avoiding the stigma of a prison record.

Already, similar exercises have been held for the state apparatus, civil society organisations, and other entities.

Participants at the restorative justice training session on Tuesday

