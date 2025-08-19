”Whatever we say, we will do” – GS Jagdeo at PPP/C manifesto launch

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo and Vice President, has reasserted the ruling party’s track record of delivery, assuring Guyanese that all the promises outlined in the PPP/C’s 2025–2030 manifesto will be fulfilled.

Speaking at the launch of the manifesto at the Pegasus Suites & Corporate Centre on Monday evening, Dr Jagdeo said the PPP/C has proven its trustworthiness.

According to him, this sets the PPP/C apart from other political parties.

General Secretary of the People's Progressive Party (PPP) and Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

“As you know, we’re a trustworthy party. Whatever we say we will do…and that’s why we believe that we will win these elections,” Dr Jagdeo stated.

The general secretary pointed to the 2020 election campaign, reminding Guyanese that every promise listed in that plan has been implemented.

This, he said, was done equitably and fairly, which has strengthened public confidence in the PPP/C’s leadership over the past five years.

“More and more people are attracted not only to our vision, but to the collective that the combined, unified collective that we operate,” he added.

The manifesto is themed “Forward Together For A Better Guyana”

Highlighting the party’s unifying approach, the party’s general secretary added that the PPP/C is the only party actively working to bring Guyanese together across racial, religious, and gender lines.

According to Dr Jagdeo, this record of trust and unity is why the PPP/C is confident of securing another mandate from the people of Guyana in the upcoming elections.

A section of the audience attending the PPP/C’s manifesto launch

The PPP/C has launched its 2025 manifesto themed ‘Forward Together For A Better Guyana’, a comprehensive document that sets out a roadmap to position Guyana as a global leader in climate, energy and food security.

From increased grants for students to a massive reduction in electricity prices and special loans for single mothers and young people, the manifesto was crafted to ensure that every Guyanese prospers and generates wealth for lasting generations.

(From left to right: Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and VP Jagdeo)

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond and other executive members were present, along with a diverse audience of farmers, sugar workers, civil society, legal professionals, the private sector and other members of society.