‘When you fail, we deliver’ – Min Anthony tells opposition

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony has reaffirmed the PPP/C government’s commitment to strengthening Guyana’s health sector through strategic interventions and investments to ensure the well-being of every citizen.

Contributing to the budget debates in the National Assembly on Wednesday, Minister Anthony highlighted the government’s achievements while criticising the previous administration’s mismanagement of the sector.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony during budget debates in the National Assembly on Wednesday

He pointed to the APNU+AFC’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as one of its most significant failures.

He said the coalition did not conduct a single polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test between January and March 2020, leaving the nation unable to determine the number of infected individuals.

“There was a lack of PPEs. This country did not have N95 masks or regular masks. The first PCR test that they did was on the 10th of March [2020] and we got the results shortly thereafter…What happened before? When you fail, we deliver,” the health minister asserted.

Dr Anthony highlighted the government’s progress in reducing maternal deaths, citing a decline from 23 in 2017, 20 in 2018, and 23 in 2019 to 14 in 2024.

“That is our record. Two of those deaths were Venezuelan migrants who crossed the border and came to Region One where we medevac them and brought them to Georgetown. But unfortunately, they died. We have reduced maternal deaths in this country because of the investments we have been making,” Minister Anthony stated.

He criticised the APNU+AFC Administration for failing to expand hospital infrastructure. According to him, no additional beds were added to hospitals during the coalition’s tenure.

Minister Anthony reported six new hospitals is set to be opened in the coming months, each equipped with high-end medical technology and 75 beds to enhance healthcare delivery.

Over the past three years, the government has constructed 25 new health centres and posts nationwide to strengthen primary healthcare.

Dr Anthony also reminded the house that the PPP/C administration was responsible for increasing nurses’ salaries.

He pointed to the government’s investments in training, with over 500 community health workers (CHWs) trained in the past four years to improve healthcare services in their communities.

Training programmes in the health sector are also being decentralised to ensure a steady supply of personnel for health institutions.

“Right now, we have 3,000 more persons who will be graduating soon from nursing assistant and other programmes. This year, we will take in another 3,000 persons. We have a track record to stand on. You don’t have anything to stand on. We are proud of what we have delivered,” Minister Anthony added.

The minister emphasised that the $1.38 trillion fiscal plan ensures benefits for all Guyanese.

