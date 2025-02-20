– GS Jagdeo questions silence on David Hinds’ attack on Afro Guyanese

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has condemned Working People’s Alliance (WPA) Co-leader David Hinds for his disgusting attacks, which he described as insulting to the integrity and intelligence of Afro Guyanese.

During a recent broadcast of his ‘Politics 101’ programme, Hinds launched an attack on Afro-Guyanese who have exercised their democratic right to align with political parties of their choice. He described them as “lick bottoms, house slaves,” and “sellouts” for not subscribing to his political ideology.

In a press conference held at Freedom House, Georgetown on Thursday, Dr Jagdeo grilled the moral and social cognizance of those who fail to condemn such attacks, stating “Where is the conscience of society?”

Dr Jagdeo pointed out that these attacks have not received any condemnation from People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R) leader, Aubrey Norton, nor Alliance For Change (AFC Leader), Nigel Hughes and other sections of society who are usually vocal on racism issues.

“He [Norton] hears everything under the sun but could not hear this vile sort of abuse on Afro-Guyanese. Where are the TIGI (Transparency Institute Guyana Inc) and Red Thread and the conscience of the society now? Where are they? They didn’t say a word,” he expressed in fraustration.

Dr Jagdeo, who also holds the capacity of vice president, also took the time to rubbish the narrative that portrays Afro-Guyanese as “sell outs” due to them joining the PPP political party.

According to the vice president, these persons are switching sides because they want to prospect on the opportunities that the government has been creating over the years.

In fact, the PPP has registered 1500 young people into its political youth arm.

“A lot of people who are coming to us are not because they’re selling out anybody – but because they’re smart people. They think for themselves. Young, bright Afro-Guyanese and older ones too… They believe in making choices for themselves. They’re ambitious. They’re persuaded by arguments [and] they can think logically,” the party GS exclaimed.

Dr Jagdeo pointed out that based on logical arguments, Afro Guyanese can determine which party to support, reiterating that the coalition opposition has proven on multiple occasions that it lacks vision and is incompetent in delivering on its commitments.

Dr Jagdeo joins President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy in condemning Hinds’ divisive rhetoric.

In a recent live broadcast, President Ali also criticized the media fraternity for its deafening silence on these controversial statements.

The head of state had pointed out that silence reflects a selective approach to condemning racism by journalists, social commentators and transparency advocates.

Meanwhile, the Association of the People of African Descent (APAD)also condemned the WPA Leader for his vile and backward-thinking comments.

